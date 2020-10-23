‘Delhi Metro Phase IV tunnelling likely from Nov.’

NEW DELHI

23 October 2020 01:38 IST

Lowering of first boring machine starts

The lowering of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in the Phase IV network began at Vikaspuri on the proposed Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor. As a part of the tunnelling drive, two tunnels, with a length of 1.4 km will be bored between Vikaspuri and Krishna Extension Park, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Thursday.

“The tunnelling work with the TBM is expected to start next month after the lowering and assembling of the 73 m-long machine is completed. These tunnels will be located between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor. It will start from Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta Line tunnel that has already been constructed for the currently operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

To take 15 months

The tunnel will be constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres and the entire tunnelling work on the stretch is expected to be completed in 15 months, the public transporter said. “The alignment of the tunnel will be along the Outer Ring Road. As part of the Phase IV network work approved so far, around 27 km of underground lines will be constructed. The Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor will have 7.74 km of underground sections,” Mr. Dayal said.

