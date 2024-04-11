ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

April 11, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held by secret ballot on April 26, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday.

The Mayor’s office is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates in the third year. Sources in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said three names are under consideration for the post.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said they will take a call on contesting the elections soon. Last year, the BJP had fielded candidates for both posts but later withdrew their nomination.The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held by secret ballot on April 26, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US