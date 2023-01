Delhi L-G dismisses official for fraud

January 28, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena dismissed a Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) Grade-1 official, Harish Bajaj, for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and Gram Sabha lands in favour of private persons, officials at Raj Niwas said on Friday. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / executive (government) / corruption & bribery

