Delhi High Court refuses to stay Centre’s order dismissing IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma

Centre directed to submit its reply within eight weeks to Verma’s plea challenging his dismissal

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 26, 2022 22:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to put on hold the Centre’s decision to dismiss Satish Chandra Verma, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, a month before his retirement. Mr. Verma had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe in the Ishrat Jahan ‘fake encounter’ case.

Mr. Verma’s dismissal came on August 30, a month before he was due to retire on September 30. A departmental enquiry had found him guilty of charges, including “interacting with public media” without authorisation or permission from the competent authority.

A Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Tushar Rao Gedela, however, asked the Centre to submit its reply within eight weeks to Mr. Verma’s plea challenging his dismissal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have perused the contents of the transcript of the interview that has been placed on record as also the enquiry report,” the Bench said.

“We are of the view that at this stage, the order of termination dated August 30, 2022 does not warrant any interference as the petitioner [Mr. Verma] is to superannuate, in any event, on September 30, 2022. Consequently, we are not inclined to stay or interdict the order of dismissal dated August 30, 2022 at this stage,” the Bench said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The High Court clarified that in case Mr. Verma is successful in his petition, he will be entitled to all consequential benefits of his superannuation in accordance with the rules. It has posted the case for further hearing on January 24, 2023.

On September 19, the Supreme Court had directed that the Centre’s order dismissing Mr. Verma be kept in abeyance for a week. The top court, meanwhile, gave Mr. Verma liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.

Mr. Verma had probed the high profile Ishrat Jahan case of 2004 between April 2010 and October 2011. Jahan, a resident of Mumbra near Mumbai, and three others, were allegedly killed in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

The deceased were termed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were accused of having plotted to kill the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Based on Mr. Verma’s investigation report, a Special Investigation Team had concluded that the encounter was “fake”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
Delhi
New Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app