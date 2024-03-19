ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC issues notice to DDA official for felling of trees

March 19, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued contempt notices to the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman and the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department over the felling of more than 1,000 trees to construct an approach road near the South Asian University. The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land. “The same clearly shows total apathy towards orders passed by the court,” the judge said. It ordered the officials to file an affidavit stating why action for contempt should not be taken against them. 

