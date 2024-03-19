Delhi HC issues notice to DDA official for felling of trees

March 19, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued contempt notices to the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman and the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department over the felling of more than 1,000 trees to construct an approach road near the South Asian University. The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land. “The same clearly shows total apathy towards orders passed by the court,” the judge said. It ordered the officials to file an affidavit stating why action for contempt should not be taken against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT