ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple fearing threats from family

June 02, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on June 2 granted protection to a same-sex interfaith couple, apprehending threats from the family members of one of the partners.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed police officials to provide their contact details to the couple, who shall inform the police in case of any problem.

Also read | A case for marriage equality

Earlier in the day, the couple's lawyer mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice, which agreed to list it for hearing on Friday itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court asked the police officials to respond immediately in case a distress call is received from the couple.

The counsel representing the couple said while one of the partners is Hindu, the other is Muslim and they are adults who want to stay with each other.

ALSO READ
Why same-sex couples are pushing for legal sanction of marriage

The lawyer said they are facing threats from the family members of the Hindu woman and urged the court to grant police protection to the couple as well as to the family members of the Muslim woman.

The petitioner couple said the Hindu woman's family is against their relationship and they tried to get her married to a man against her wishes by forcibly taking her to Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyer claimed that allegations of religious conversion were also levelled against the Muslim woman's family.

The court directed that in case the couple, who is currently residing at a shelter home here, shifts to a rented accommodation, the police authorities concerned shall be informed and they be provided protection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US