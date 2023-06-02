Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple fearing threats from family

June 02, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on June 2 granted protection to a same-sex interfaith couple, apprehending threats from the family members of one of the partners.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed police officials to provide their contact details to the couple, who shall inform the police in case of any problem.

Earlier in the day, the couple's lawyer mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice, which agreed to list it for hearing on Friday itself.

The court asked the police officials to respond immediately in case a distress call is received from the couple.

The counsel representing the couple said while one of the partners is Hindu, the other is Muslim and they are adults who want to stay with each other.

The lawyer said they are facing threats from the family members of the Hindu woman and urged the court to grant police protection to the couple as well as to the family members of the Muslim woman.

The petitioner couple said the Hindu woman's family is against their relationship and they tried to get her married to a man against her wishes by forcibly taking her to Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyer claimed that allegations of religious conversion were also levelled against the Muslim woman's family.

The court directed that in case the couple, who is currently residing at a shelter home here, shifts to a rented accommodation, the police authorities concerned shall be informed and they be provided protection.

