Delhi govt. to start ‘Lighthouse project’ for marginalised youth

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 22:44 IST

It will help them acquire skills for better employability

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will identify youth in low-income or slum communities in the city to help them make more informed life choices and acquire necessary skills for improved employability.

Community growth

By partnering with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation, the Delhi government will set up “Lighthouses” in Kalkaji, Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra speaking about the initiative said that the university seeks to make education a means for community growth and change.

“The vision of the DSEU is to intertwine the transformation of the individual and the community. Through the ‘Lighthouse project’ we feel we can take the university closer to the communities,” Ms. Vohra said.

Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that the initiative would ensure that children and youth coming from marginalised backgrounds are not left behind.

This Lighthouse project will be a joint collaboration between the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University and Lighthouse Communities Foundation supported by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the government said.

It added that The ‘Lighthouse: Centre for Skilling and Livelihood’ is a sustainable livelihood programme for urban disadvantaged youth and had successfully placed/facilitated self-employment for 5,500 youth from Pune’s disadvantaged communities, since the inception of the very first Lighthouse in June 2016.