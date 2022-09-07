Delhi govt. to decongest 77 bottleneck points

Heavy traffic congestion in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: R.V. MOORTHY

Aiming to rid the Capital of traffic jams, the Delhi government will decongest 77 corridors in a phased manner. In addition to this, redesigning roads and construction flyovers, underpasses and foot overbridges will also come up at these congestion hotspots.

Areas with high-traffic density will be decongested first; the Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Wazirabad Road, Rohtak Road, Anand Vihar-Apsara Road are among the corridors set for a revamp under the project, the government announced after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday.

Traffic-free city

“We have taken up an unprecedented project to make Delhi completely free of traffic jams,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “We anticipate this to be a crucial step towards developing Delhi as the most livable city of India and the whole world. Lakhs of commuters are set to benefit from this project,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the taskforce had identified 77 corridors where various bottlenecks were leading to traffic jams. Throughout these corridors, the PWD has identified and implemented various short-term and long-term measures that will help ease out traffic.

An elevated corridor from Anand Vihar to Apsara border is being built with flyovers at Surya Nagar and Ramprastha traffic intersections to cater the requirement of Vivek Vihar, Surya Nagar and Ramprastha Colony.

The government said it would also redesign Wazirabad road along with service road from T-point Karawal Nagar-Wazirabad road up to Gokulpuri flyover and development of existing footpath over drainage naala. Two flyovers will also be constructed as part of the intervention.

Elevated road

Under the long-term East-West Corridor project, the government will take up the construction of an elevated road from Delhi Gate to Kamal T-point and from Delhi Gate to New Delhi Railway Station.

Similarly, to decongest the Rohtak Road, the government will widen the railway bridge on the way from Peeragarhi Chowk to Mangolpuri and a proper slip road at Peeragarhi Chowk for traffic taking left turn from Nangloi to Mangolpuri.

It will also widen the slip road at Peeragarhi Chowk from Meera Bagh to Peeragarhi metro station and shorten two islands existing near the Peeragarhi Chowk on the way from Mangolpuri to Meera Bagh.

It will, additionally, extend the Bijwasan flyover up to Golak Dham temple on Najafgarh Kapashera Road to make the stretch traffic-free. Similarly, the bottleneck just after the B-Block, Mangolpuri Chowk towards Peeragarhi will be removed.

The bottleneck at Outer Ring Road will be removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well; a skywalk from Pitampura metro station to Rohini District Court to decongest Madhuban Chowk intersection will be constructed near Madhuban Chowk as part of the plan.