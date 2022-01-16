Delhi govt. notifies ‘Aggregators’ Policy’ on electric vehicles

New Delhi

16 January 2022 04:46 IST

10% of new two-wheelers, 5% of four-wheelers must be EVs

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had become the first State government in the country to notify an “Aggregators’ Policy” to mandate electric vehicle (EV) fleets for ride aggregators and delivery services. The measure is aimed at the adoption of EVs in a bid to combat air pollution in Delhi

Ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt EVs in their newly on-boarded fleets. At least 10% of their new two-wheelers and 5% of four-wheelers in the next three months must be electric. This would be scaled up to 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of new four-wheelers by March 2023, the government said.

NCR-wide attempt

The Delhi government will also make a representation to the Commission for Air Quality Management to direct other states in the NCR area to adopt the policy as well.

Drafted in accordance with the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 regulations, the aggregator policy proposes incentives to ensure that the transition to EV in the ride-hailing industry happens in a time-bound manner. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the policy will provide a necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly.

“Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has been a pioneer in taking measures to combat air pollution. This new policy would be first of its kind and will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment-friendly,” Mr. Rai said.

According to the government, the essence of the proposed policy is to ensure that the entire spectrum of vehicles used by aggregators and delivery service providers are brought into the fold of a sustainable, clean and electric mobility given the impact of large-scale adoption of clean vehicles and the “serious concern” over the air quality of the city.