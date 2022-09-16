Delhi government to launch training programme for EV mechanics

The DSEU will design an integrated course for training its ‘Diploma in Automobile Engineering’ programme students to become ‘Electric Vehicle mechanics’

PTI New Delhi:
September 16, 2022 14:21 IST

Image for representation.

In a bid to make the national capital a training hub for the electric vehicle workforce, the Delhi government will be creating a comprehensive programme for EV mechanics, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will design an integrated course for training its ‘Diploma in Automobile Engineering’ programme students to become ‘Electric Vehicle mechanics.’ Every year, 100 students will be trained in basic and advanced EV mechanics training and provided with relevant internship and apprenticeship opportunities, they added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among DSEU, World Resources Institute (WRI) India and Hero Electric Vehicles Ltd.

The university will undertake the end-to-end designing of the programme’s course structure and curriculum while Hero Electric will support it in designing the study material as well as provide practical training and internship opportunities to the students.

As the knowledge partner, WRI India will provide the required research, monitoring and evaluation support to the programme.

Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi said, “The EV mechanics training programme is the first of a series of short and long-term courses to be launched by Delhi government to become the training hub of the EV workforce in India. The programme has laid the foundation for the creation of thousands of green jobs in Delhi.”

Ms. Shah stressed that rolling out this “much-needed” training programme fulfills two major priorities of the Delhi Government — creating a skilled and trained workforce as envisioned in its ‘Rozgar budget 2022-23’ as well as achieving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India.

The Delhi government had notified its Electric Vehicles Policy in August 2020.

