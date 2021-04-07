Delhi government has increased green cover to 4,654 hectares: Rai

New Delhi

07 April 2021 00:40 IST

Govt. will plant 13 medicinal plants to tackle air pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that while the Centre had given a target of planting 15.2 lakh saplings in Delhi last year, nearly 32 lakh had been planted by different departments in the Capital. Mr. Rai also said that the Centre had set a target of expanding the green cover to 2,338 hectares. Delhi has, however, managed to increase the green cover to 4,654 hectares, he said.

Congratulating various departments on the achievement, the Minister said: “We must work with greater motivation in the coming year and achieve the target of 2 crore plants in five years. The Kejriwal government will present the roadmap of the coming year in another month, after conducting joint meetings of various departments. We will make sure that we achieve the targets set by the Central government, and will put up greater benchmarks for us.”

Purifying air

He said that the Delhi government will plant 13 medicinal plants, which will purify air more than other plants, in larger numbers and this will also help in tackling air pollution.

“During last year, the forest department had identified 13 medicinal plants, and on the occasion of World Environment Day, the government distributed these plants for free in the national capital. These included Jamun, Neem, Arjun, Anwla, Kari Patta, Giloy, and other medicinal plants. The government will plant more plants this year too,” Mr. Rai said.