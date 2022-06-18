Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 18, 2022 14:10 IST

A Delhi court, on June 18, dismissed the bail plea of Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Mr. Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him. "The Bail application is dismissed," the judge said.

The court had reserved Order after hearing arguments from Mr. Jain as well the ED. The ED had arrested Mr. Jain in a money-laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Mr. Jain is currently in judicial custody.

After Mr. Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.