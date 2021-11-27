Delhi Congress demands session on AQI

NEW DELHI

27 November 2021 01:35 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “shedding crocodile tears” for farmers in the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, despite being the first to endorse the three recently withdrawn farm laws.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the Delhi Assembly session should instead be convened to discuss the city’s dangerous pollution levels and women’s security.

“The Delhi Government should immediately give financial compensation to the families of the 700 farmers who became martyrs for the farmers’ cause. Instead, he is blaming the farmers of Punjab for the rising pollution due to stubble burning,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that Ministers of the Delhi Government were busy touring other States ahead of elections and had left Delhiites to fend for themselves during an air emergency.

