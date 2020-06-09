Delhi CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

New Delhi

09 June 2020 12:13 IST

According to an official, the Chief Minister’s fever has come down.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.

The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

The Chief Minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Mr. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.