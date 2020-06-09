DelhiNew Delhi 09 June 2020 12:13 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test
According to an official, the Chief Minister’s fever has come down.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.
The official said the 51-year-old Chief Minister’s fever has come down.
The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.
The Chief Minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.
Mr. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.
