Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi

14 January 2021 18:25 IST

The city government had imposed a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the decision was taken during an online meeting held in the evening, chaired by Union minister Giriraj Singh, which was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, two other mayors and the commissioners of the three corporations.

“As the Delhi government has lifted its ban on trade and import of chicken meat and decided to open the poultry market, it was decided that all the three civic bodies will also lift the restrictions imposed yesterday in view on the bird flu situation here,” Mr. Jain said.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation also confirmed that the NDMC has lifted the ban too.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted, “Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks.” The ban by the Delhi government was imposed after a large number of ducks at Sanjay Lake and crows at various parks were found dead in the past several days.

The Ghazipur poultry market was also closed by authorities after samples taken from dead birds had tested positive for bird flu.

The three corporations on Wednesday had then also imposed restrictions, banning sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops, restaurants and hotels in view of the bird flu situation here.