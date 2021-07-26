Delhi builder accused of threatening Manipuri couple

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021

According to Ronendra Singh Sapam, the builder failed to complete the pending works despite disbursement of full payment

A couple from Manipur in North East was allegedly harrased and threatened by neighbours after they tried to raised voice against the builder for unfinished work in their flat in Mehrauli area of South Delhi.

Ronendra Singh Sapam, who lives on third floor of a building in Mehrauli area alleged that a meeting was called on Sunday for non-functioning of lift in the building. But on behest of the builder, the neighbours and other locals gathered and threatened him. They didn't allowed him to drop his wife, who is a nurse, to the hospital and she was forced to walk and take an auto-rickshaw.

"She was worried as hell, but I assured her, I will be fine. Finally the PCR van came on time and have lodged a complaint, hoping some justice be done and peace prevails. I have no hard feelings against anyone, but just want to convey that "We are Indians" too!," he tweeted.

He claimed that he purchased a flat in last year and as per the agreement he paid the entire amount and stopped just ₹1 lakh for the pending finishing work in the flat. But instead of completing the remaining work, the builder started causing inconvenience to all flat owners and blamed him for the reason of their inconvenience. He has made several complaints to the police but nothing has happened.

A senior police officer said that he has ordered detailed investigation into the matter and take necessary action in the case.