Delhi BJP MPs to assist those in home isolation

New Delhi

17 April 2021 00:36 IST

The Delhi BJP on Friday convened a meeting where it was decided that the party’s seven MPs would join the fray in assisting COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation.

Distribute food, oximeters: Gupta

Delhi President Adesh Gupta said: “The decision taken today was to distribute oximeters, medicines and masks to home-quarantined patients, to provide rice, flour, lentils, potatoes, oil, spices through Modi Kits in all areas besides getting these areas sanitised.”

Advertising

Advertising