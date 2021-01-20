Delhi BJP demands ₹13,000 crore 'dues' from Kejriwal govt for party-ruled municipal corporations

New Delhi

20 January 2021 18:07 IST

Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said they were displaying large banners and posters demanding that the city government pay the "dues".

Delhi BJP leaders and workers demanded ₹13,000 crore "dues" from the Kejriwal government for the party-ruled municipal corporations, displaying banners and posters at flyovers and foot overbridges in a protest across the city on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP vice president Virender Sachdeva claimed the campaign aims to make people aware about how the Kejriwal government is "depriving " the party-ruled MCDs of their "dues" of ₹13,000 crore because of political reasons.

The AAP leadership has been attacking the BJP alleging "corruption and mismanagement" in the three municipal corporations ruled by the party.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi the government will provide ₹938 crore to the municipal corporations to pay salaries to its employees.

"Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other employees of municipal corporations have not been paid salaries due to the funds held back by the Kejriwal government. No money has been released so far despite Sisodia's announcement," said party spokesperson Virender Babbar.

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.

The BJP which has ruled the municipal corporations for nearly 15 years and the AAP have been indulging in a blame game with the civic body polls approaching in the early 2022.