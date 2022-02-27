‘Delhi anganwadi workers paid highest salaries in the country’

February 27, 2022 20:08 IST

Salaries of anganwadi workers increased 2.5 times since AAP came to power: govt

The Delhi government on Sunday said the wages it was paying to anganwadi workers was the highest throughout India. The salaries of anganwadi workers had been increased up to 2.5 times since AAP came to power in Delhi, the government said through a statement. The statement further added that in comparison to BJP-ruled states, the Kejriwal government paid 30% more to anganwadi workers in the Capital.

The government on Thursday had decided to increase the monthly wages of anganwadi workers to ₹12,720 and that of anganwadi helpers to ₹6,810, after days of protests by the workers. The protesting workers had said that they were not satisfied with ‘the meager pay-hike’ and that their strike will end only after a proper settlement with the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU). The workers had said that if by February 28, the Delhi government does not negotiate a settlement, they will launch overnight protests at Civil Lines, near the residence of Mr. Kejriwal.

“Anganwadi workers of Delhi are paid the highest wages as compared to any other state in the country. In stark contrast, many other states pay between ₹6,500 to ₹7,000 rupees to anganwadi workers. Anganwadi Helpers, like Anganwadi Workers, earn significantly more in Delhi than in other states. In other states, they are paid barely in the range of ₹3,250 to ₹4,000,” the government said in a statement.

The government said that the salaries of anganwadi workers in Delhi have increased by a quantum of two and a half times since the formation of the Kejriwal government and that during the previous, Sheila Dixit led government of the Congress, anganwadi workers were paid ₹5,000 per month, and helpers were paid ₹2,500.