Delhi adds 34 new COVID-19 cases

A health worker administers a vaccine dose to a beneficiary at Rajouri Garden in Delhi on Tuesday.

13 October 2021 02:08 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,089, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Thirty-four new cases were recorded in Delhi, taking the total case tally to 14,39,252.

A total of 61,094 tests were conducted in a day while the test positivity rate was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,13,798 people have recovered and there are only 365 active cases.