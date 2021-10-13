Delhi13 October 2021 02:08 IST
Comments
Delhi adds 34 new COVID-19 cases
Updated: 13 October 2021 02:08 IST
The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,089, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.
Thirty-four new cases were recorded in Delhi, taking the total case tally to 14,39,252.
A total of 61,094 tests were conducted in a day while the test positivity rate was 0.06%.
Of the total cases, 14,13,798 people have recovered and there are only 365 active cases.
More In Delhi
Read more...