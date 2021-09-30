DDMA relaxes prohibition on gatherings for festive season

New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday relaxed the ongoing prohibition on gatherings in the Capital due to the COVID pandemic for the festive season till November 15.

A day after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the situation at Raj Niwas, the DDMA, in an order, stated that a maximum number of 200 attendees would be allowed at events such as the Ramlila and Durga Puja but with certain riders.

All event organisers have to obtain requisite permission from the District Magistrate concerned for organising festive events well in advance. Chhat Pooja celebrations, however, would not be allowed at public places.

Fairs, melas, food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), jhoolas/rides, rallies and processions are not permitted during festivals in Delhi.

While events at open spaces will be subject to a ceiling of 200 persons, they can only have visitors up to 50% capacity.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view and with the strict observance of social distancing norms, ceiling on attendees will be decided by the local DM and District DCP.

In either case, however, organisers cannot allow any standing or squatting for visitors.

Event organisers have been directed to ensure separate entry and exit at each event site and allow only persons with face covers/masks to access them.

Each event site will have a nodal officer in charge, and will be videographed by the district administration.

While reviewing the situation around the pandemic in the city on Wednesday, LG Anil Baijal had observed that the situation was good but the guard could not be allowed to go down.

The DDMA had also decided that schools for classes expect 9 to 12 which are currently functioning be allowed to open only after the conclusion of the festive season.