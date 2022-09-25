DCW issues notice to Delhi govt., seeks details of steps taken for welfare of LGBTQI+ persons

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of issues faced by trans persons in Delhi and issued a notice to the city government seeking details of the steps taken for their welfare.

The DCW asked the Social Welfare Department to inform whether the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, have been notified in Delhi and whether a transgender welfare board has been set up.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “We have taken suo motu cognisance of issues faced by LGBTQI+ persons in Delhi. The commission through its transgender cell regularly interacts with LGBTQI+ persons and assists them in resolving their problems. However, they continue to face several issues.”

She said there is no shelter home in Delhi for transgenders and asked the Social Welfare Department to furnish details of any pending proposals on the matter.

The commission also enquired about the steps taken by the government to advertise the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Further, the commission has set up an inquiry into the issuance of transgender certificates in Delhi and issued notices to all District Magistrates, seeking details of the applications received for the same.

The notice has also sought details about the certificates that are issued to indicate a gender change such as the number of applications that have been received, issued, rejected or lying pending.

The DMs have also been asked about standard operating procedures followed, the steps taken to streamline the process and assist the transgenders approaching the DM office for the application of certificates. The DCW also sought data regarding the number of applications in the district where an appeal was made before the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 against a rejected application.