DCPs brief Commissioner on measures to prevent riots

The DCPs gave presentations to Delhi Police Commissioner on strategies for averting and containing riot-like situations

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 24, 2022 00:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting of police officers at Delhi Police headquarters last month. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

Three weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi Police to work towards preventing riots in the city, six Deputy Commissioners of Police gave presentations to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday on strategies for averting and containing riot-like situations.

According to a source, on September 14 a message was sent from the Delhi police chief’s office to the DCPs of North East, North, South East, Central, East and North West districts, to give presentations on the subject.

The source added that the focus areas of Friday’s presentations included “human intelligence and strengthening community resiliency”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer, who was part of the meeting, requesting anonymity, said: “All the DCPs shared their expertise on riot-prevention techniques, response time, riot-control equipment etc. The Commissioner was satisfied with the presentations.”

In his address to Delhi Police on August 30, Mr. Shah had given the force several targets for the next 25 years, which included preventing riots, terror attacks and corruption.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The most recent communal flare-up in the city was reported in April this year in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri while a procession was being taken out in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
riots
Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app