DCPs brief Commissioner on measures to prevent riots

Three weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi Police to work towards preventing riots in the city, six Deputy Commissioners of Police gave presentations to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday on strategies for averting and containing riot-like situations.

According to a source, on September 14 a message was sent from the Delhi police chief’s office to the DCPs of North East, North, South East, Central, East and North West districts, to give presentations on the subject.

The source added that the focus areas of Friday’s presentations included “human intelligence and strengthening community resiliency”.

An officer, who was part of the meeting, requesting anonymity, said: “All the DCPs shared their expertise on riot-prevention techniques, response time, riot-control equipment etc. The Commissioner was satisfied with the presentations.”

In his address to Delhi Police on August 30, Mr. Shah had given the force several targets for the next 25 years, which included preventing riots, terror attacks and corruption.

The most recent communal flare-up in the city was reported in April this year in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri while a procession was being taken out in the area.