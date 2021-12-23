DCPCR advises stay on forced eviction in Azadpur

New Delhi

23 December 2021 00:43 IST

Citing the well-being of children, rise in COVID-19 cases and winter, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has advised the Public Works Department to issue an immediate stay on the forced eviction of Gadia Lohar community in Azadpur.

The PWD had earlier this month issued an eviction notice for 33 families of Gadia Lohar community in Azadpur, as per Housing and Land Rights Network.

