Crime Branch visits Jamia Millia Islamia

19 February 2020 01:49 IST

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday visited Jamia Millia Islamia to investigate the violence that erupted during the anti-CAA protest on December 15 in the wake of videos that surfaced in the last few days.

Police said that the Special Investigation Team constituted under DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo visited the university. “It inspected various locations, including the library. The SIT interacted with the faculty and also examined a few students,” police said in a statement.

Police also said that the SIT met the Chief Proctor of the university and requested him “to help in securing the presence of students whom it wants to examine,” they said, adding that the team was at the university for about three hours.

