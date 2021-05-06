COVID care facility opened at Golden Tulip Hotel

GURUGRAM

06 May 2021 23:47 IST

A few Gurugram based citizen-focused organisations have set up a private COVID care facility for the elderly, who need basic isolation facilities and routine monitoring and are unable to take care of themselves at their homes.

Given the enormity of the challenge and amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, in partnership with Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, iamgurgaon and Emoha Elder Care, announced the opening of a 60-bed private COVID care facility at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Sector 29, Gurugram, said a press statement.

This facility was made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility spending by these citizen-focused organisations . This facility is designed to be a ‘home’ for elders to recover in peace with dedicated oxygen concentrators, on-site clinical and nursing attention, vitals monitoring, online activities for emotional well-being and most importantly a caring homely atmosphere, said the press statement.

