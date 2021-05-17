COVID-19 surge: Politicians were not hoarding medicine but were helping people, Delhi HC told

Delhi High Court. File

New Delhi

17 May 2021 11:37 IST

The police’s status report came in response to a petition seeking a probe into claims of politicians being able to procure and distribute Remdesivir.

The Delhi Police has informed the High Court that its investigation against politicians alleged to have been hoarding COVID-19 medicines and oxygen cylinders during the ongoing pandemic have found that they were “actually helping people in getting medical aid”.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, the Delhi Police said its inquiry so far had found that All India Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V., Congress leaders Chaudhary Anil Kumar, Mukesh Sharma, Ali Mehdi, Ashok Baghel, and BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Gautam Gambhir, had not charged any money for the help they provided.

“Thus no one has been defrauded,” Delhi police said asking six weeks time from the court to complete the investigation and submit a detailed report.

The police’s status report came in response to a petition filed before the court seeking a probe into claims of politicians being able to procure and distribute Remdesivir used for treating COVID-19 patients.

The petition questioned how politicians were able to procure large stocks of the medicine without having the requisite permission under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, when the general public was not getting it.

The High Court will take up the case today.