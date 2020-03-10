COVID-19: pharmacists say fear among people has reduced

NEW DELHI

10 March 2020 01:30 IST

Availability of masks has increased and prices have also been reduced

Talking about COVID-19, several pharmacists across the city said that the fear among people seemed to have reduced compared to last week. Awareness campaigns by the government helped reduce the panic they said, while adding that masks and sanitisers were back in the market once again.

Vipin Sharma of Star Medicos, located opposite to G.B. Pant Hospital, said, “The availability of mask has now increased and the prices have also been reduced. It is no longer as high as it was when the disease started spreading in the city. Several guidelines announced by the government and awareness campaigns on social media have helped curb the fear among people. They have begun to understand the issue.”

Echoing similar views about COVID-19 scare, Rajesh Kumar of Vinayak Medicos said that in some places were still seeing shortage of masks and sanitisers.

“The availability of N-95 masks and sanitisers are less in some areas. However, the panic that had initially gripped people have now reduced,” Mr. Kumar said.

Hotels across the city were also taking precautionary measures, the managements said.

Juliyan Ayers, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Delhi, where one person was detected positive, said that protocols and guidelines from various health organisations, including the World Health Organization, were being adhered to.

“Specific measures are in place at Hyatt Regency, Delhi, that include screening of all employees upon arrival and departure, deep cleaning of restaurants and additional cleaning of public areas, restaurants, meeting spaces, guest rooms, spa, and fitness centres. Sanitizers and wet vibes are placed at all public areas and also in all guest rooms for usage,” Mr. Ayers said.

Students living in hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations also said that precautionary measures are being taken to monitor the spread of the virus.

“All students living in PGs have been asked to immediately report to authorities in case of any uneasiness or symptoms of COVID-19. The owners are also ensuring that the rooms are cleaned and disinfected regularly and the staff have been ordered accordingly,” said Anisha, a postgraduate student of Delhi University.