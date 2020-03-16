Kin of police personnel stage stir over virus screening centre

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020

‘Such a centre at training camp will be a threat to people’s health’

The family members of police personnel on Sunday staged a protest outside Police Training School (PTS) in Dwarka Sector-9 against setting up of a COVID-19 screening centre in the locality.

On Saturday, the Delhi police set up quarantine facilities at their training centres in Jharoda Kalan, Wazirabad and at other training schools located in the city.

Police personnel undergoing training at centres that have been turned into quarantines were asked to vacate the premises.

Around 122 families of the police personnel staying in the staff quarters located next to Dwarka Sector-9 PTS staged the protest at the main gate of the training school.

“Why is PTS being used as COVID-19 screening centre when there are so many hospitals in the city? It will pose threat to the health of the children and senior citizens living in the housing society located next to the PTS. We demand that the screening centre be shifted to some other isolated place,” said Anita, one of the protesters.

Team of doctors called

A senior police officer said that to interact with the protesters, they had called a team of doctors who explained to the residents how COVID-19 spreads. The protest was called off after a few hours after the doctors could successfully convince them.

“We assured them of maintaining high level of hygiene and taking precautions at the screening centre. A team of doctors will be available for them in case they need any medical assistance,” added the police officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner instructed all district DCPs and police personnel posted in other units, who have direct interface with the public at large, to frequently use sanitisers and wear masks in order to protect themselves from COVID-19.