Court reserves order on petition by activist Kalita

‘Information leak causing prejudice to her’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea by Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, accusing police of selectively leaking information about the case against her to the media.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru heard the counsel for Ms. Kalita and the Delhi Police before reserving its order.

Ms. Kalita’s counsel argued that the selective leaking of information relating to her case by the police was causing grave prejudice to her. She is currently facing four different FIRs connected with the anti-CAA protests in Jaffrabad, north-east Delhi riots and violence in Daryaganj.

In her plea, Ms. Kalita has sought direction to Delhi Police to not leak any information pertaining to her to the media pending investigation.

Police contention

On Wednesday, Delhi Police had argued that the press note was issued to the media to correct the facts put out by the Pinjra Tod group members on social media as accountability of the institution was attached to it.

Delhi Police has stated that Ms. Kalita herself started a ‘media trial’ in her favour to gain sympathy and generate public opinion in her favour.