ADVERTISEMENT

Court extends police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen member

January 13, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested the 32-year-old, who carried a reward of ₹10 lakh, earlier this month. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Friday extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen member Javed Ahmed Mattoo till January 17. Mattoo was allegedly involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested the 32-year-old, who carried a reward of ₹10 lakh, earlier this month.

According to the remand papers submitted by the police, the accused, during interrogation, disclosed that a person named Mohd. Raf Abdullah Najar, based in Pakistan, was responsible for managing the terror group’s finances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police told the court that money was being sent from Pakistan “on the pretext of business related to Kashmiri shawls and carpets.” The funds were then used to finance the terror outfit’s activities in the valley”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US