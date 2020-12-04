Convene special Lok Sabha session to repeal farm laws: AAP

CHANDIGARH:

04 December 2020

Party MP writes to Speaker Birla amid farmers' protests

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened immediately to revoke the recently passed agriculture sector laws, which have been opposed by farmers.

AAP State president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann urged in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to immediately convene a special session to ensure a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price for crops and rolling back of the contentious farm laws.

Mr. Mann said revoking the farm laws and legal guarantee on MSP by the Centre was the only way forward to resolve the stalemate.

He said the central government was adopting a stubborn stance toward the demands of the farmers, who are currently fighting for their bread and butter.

"The Centre is maintaining a stubborn stance against the farmers and their demands. If the intentions of the government were clear the issue lingering for months could be solved in just seven minutes,” he said.

Mr. Mann added, “It is not that the Union government does not understand the just demands of the farmers, but seems to be in no hurry to act on them due to certain political compulsions. The delay in revoking the three anti-farmer legislation would spell doom for agriculture and farmers both.”