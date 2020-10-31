Constable, friend held for shooting at man

NEW DELHI

31 October 2020 23:57 IST

Weapon used was a service pistol

A Delhi Police constable and his friend have been arrested for allegedly firing at a man following a quarrel in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as Constable Surender and his friend Rajesh, who shot at one Laxman Bhandari. The victim is a resident of Najafgarh and works as a manager at a private bank.

The officer said that Laxman was partying with three friends — Rahul, Keshav and Dinesh — on Thursday night. After it ended, Laxman and Rahul left for home together, while the other two left together.

On the way, Dinesh called Rahul and asked them to come help as a fight had broken out.

Rahul told the police that when he and Laxman reached, they saw two persons, who had come in a car, fighting with their friends, Dinesh and Keshav.

The two accused allegedly started thrashing the four friends, after which a quarrel broke out between the two sides. Subsequently, Surender handed his pistol to Rajesh who shot at Laxman and fled the spot.

The friends took Laxman to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and later arrested.

During interrogation, the accused said they were also coming back from a party and spotted a drunk man lying on the roadside.

They stopped two men (Dinesh and Keshav), who were coming on a bike, and asked them to help pick up the drunk man. The two men refused and that made the accused angry.

The police said that the weapon used in commission of crime was a service pistol and necessary action is being taken.