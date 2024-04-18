ADVERTISEMENT

Consider ecological issues before voting: environment groups

April 18, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a collective statement ahead of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election on April 19, about 70 environment, climate action, youth, forest, and natural ecosystem groups from across India have urged citizens to evaluate the country’s performance with respect to the environment and ecology along with other important factors such as increase or decrease in quality of life, freedom of speech, democratic fabric of the nation, job creation, and citizens’ rights before casting their votes.

“As citizens prepare to vote in the Lok Sabha election this year, it is very important to think of the future of our democracy and people’s right to clean air and water security in the coming years as the country faces extreme impacts of global warming, climate change, water crisis, scanty and unpredictable rainfall, melting glaciers, and increasing pollution,” the statement said.

The groups demanded from political leaders renewed commitment to protecting natural and democratic heritage, protection of ecosystems, and inclusion of community and civil society as central in all local and national development decision-making.

