Cong. attacks Delhi govt. over waterlogging

20 July 2021 02:33 IST

The Delhi Congress on Monday hit out at the Delhi government and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations for not desilting drains in the Capital ahead of monsoon and said that their lies had been exposed as several areas of the city were waterlogged after the first heavy rains of the season. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that it has become a recurring feature for the Capital to get waterlogged and flooded.Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a review meeting on Monday and called for enhancing the city’s drainage system to make it “world class”.

“I am pleased with the work done by our agencies, and we can see the proof of their work at Minto Bridge. There’s a folklore-benchmark in Delhi,it is said that the day Minto Bridge gets waterlogged, that day marks the onset of the monsoons. Minto Bridge this time is the talk of the town. Our officers and engineers gave their best towards ensuring the Minto Bridge does not get waterlogged,” Mr. Kejirwal said.

The Chief Minister added that 147 such vulnerable points have been identified where waterlogging is and issue and solutions for all vulnerable points need to be planned. “Delhi, being the national capital, should have the best designed drainage system on offer, which unfortunately we do not have. I would like to suggest that PWD acts as the nodal authority and undertakes an exercise to redesign Delhi’s drainage system. If an excellent design is in place and all the agencies can work together on it, then we can implement it,” the CM said.

