CM provides financial aid to ‘virus warrior’

New Delhi

02 September 2020 23:48 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, a pharmacist posted with the Delhi government who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, and offered them a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance.

Mr. Bhardwaj was posted at the CDMO Office, Nabi Karim, Central District and resided with his family in the Faridabad.

He succumbed on July 20 at the B.L. Kapoor Hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive on June 29.

Expressing his condolences, Mr. Kejriwal said that he was proud of all the ‘Corona warriors’ like him.

He tweeted, “Our Corona Warrior Shri Rajesh Bhardwaj Ji, who was posted as a pharmacist in Delhi Government, had recently passed away due to Coronavirus. I met his family today and offered them an assistance of ₹1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount.”