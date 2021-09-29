CM meets Paralympian Sharad Kumar

New Delhi

29 September 2021 01:43 IST

He directs Sisodia to look for job opportunities for the para-athlete

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Para-High-Jumper Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, at the Delhi Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister told Mr. Kumar that his stellar performance had made the entire nation proud. He also directed Sports Minister Manish Sisodia to look for job opportunities for the para-athlete.

During the meeting, Mr. Kumar spoke to the Chief Minister in detail about his visit to the Tokyo Paralympics and shared how hard he worked to win the medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“You have made the whole country proud with your brilliant performance. You have become an inspiration to lakhs of youth of the country today. We are proud that Sharad Kumar lives in Delhi and is bringing fame to the name of Delhi and the entire country today,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said.

Mr. Kumar said: “It is a matter of pride for me that I got an opportunity to meet the Chief Minister and seek his blessings. I have been playing for Delhi for a long time and have won many medals till now. My dream is to win many more medals for the country.”

Mr. Kumar had also won medals in 2019 for which prize money was announced for him by the Delhi government but could not be revived by the athlete due to what Mr. Kejriwal termed “unforeseen reasons”.

On learning this, the government said, Mr. Kejriwal spoke to Mr. Sisodiaand instructed him to release the pending prize money at the earliest.