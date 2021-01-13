CM meets delegates on setting up academy

New Delhi

13 January 2021 00:19 IST

The institution will help to propagate the region’s culture

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met a delegation of people from Goa, who are settled in the Capital, following a decision of the Delhi Cabinet to set up a Konkani Academy in the city, on Tuesday.

The government stated that delegation thanked the Chief Minister and said the academy was an attempt to ensure that Konkani culture reaches everyone.

“We have people from across the country, from States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, East and North-East India. Likewise, we have people from Goa, who have come and settled in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

“We set up Marathi Academy last year, which has been running since then. It was the demand of the Konkani speaking people since then that a Konkani Academy should be set up. Since the time we announced the Academy, it has been received very well. I am glad that everybody is happy with the setting up of the academy,” he also said.

Cultural growth

In a Cabinet meeting on January 8, the Delhi government had approved the setting up of the Konkani Academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the Capital. The academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government.

In a related development, addressing the concluding session of the Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship (CMULF) programme, Mr. Kejriwal appreciated their hard work and wished them luck for future endeavours. He said he hoped that the CMUL Fellowship Programme had sensitised them towards resolving the problems of general public by working on critical policies of the government.

All the CM Fellows and Associate Fellows shared their experiences of being associated with various ministries and applauded the CMULF platform for channelising their inner leaders, the government stated.