ADVERTISEMENT

Cluster bus rams into cemetery wall in Khan Market, driver held

March 05, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that as many as 10 graves were damaged after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The DIMTS cluster bus which rammed into the compound wall of a cemetery in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A cluster bus operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) on Saturday crashed into the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi’s Khan Market, damaging as many as 10 graves, the police said.

An officer said the driver Sanjay Kumar has been arrested, and he told the police that he lost control of the vehicle.

He added that the incident took place around 6 a.m. and mechanical inspection of the vehicle will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the bus was coming from Humayun Road and was going for duty from JLN Stadium to Karampura.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US