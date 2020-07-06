Clarify stand on status of final-year undergraduate students, HC tells DU

New Delhi

06 July 2020 23:50 IST

‘They may get provisional admission in PG courses’

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi University to clarify its stand on the status of final-year undergraduate students, seeking admission in the postgraduate courses in the event they are not in the position to take the examinations through the open book examination (OBE) system.

Avoid ambiguity

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it wanted to “avoid any ambiguity” with regard to the fate of the students who instead of the OBE opt to await the physical examination proposed to be conducted in September, 2020.

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, appearing for Delhi University, said that such students will be provisionally granted admission in the postgraduate courses, subject to the condition that they meet the eligibility norms after the results of the undergraduate course are declared and subject to their appearing for the entrance examination.

To have more clarity on the issue, the High Court directed the university to submit an affidavit clarifying its stand as stated by Mr. Dutta and posted the case for further hearing on July 9.

Contempt notice

The Bench had on the last hearing issued contempt notice to the university and its officers for withholding material information from the court and trying to mislead the court over deferment of the open book exams, scheduled on July 1 by another 10 days.

Professor Vinay Gupta, working as Dean (Examination) in University of Delhi has filed an affidavit, offering an explanation for failing to inform the court about the exam rescheduling.

Mock exam

Mr. Dutta stated that as a run-up to the main examination, the mock examinations have commenced on July 4 and shall conclude on July 8. Thereafter, the open book examinations shall commence from July 10, he also said.

Mr. Dutta said that if, for any reason, the students are not in a position to sit for the commencing open book examination, all the students, whether in the PWD (persons with disabilities) category or otherwise will be afforded an opportunity to sit in the examinations physically, in September 2020, subject to conditions normalising.

“This is irrespective of the fact that they [students] have filled up their applications online or otherwise, for sitting in the examinations and even reached the stage of downloading the question papers for participating in the OBE but could not upload their answer sheets for any reason,” Mr. Dutta assured.