Civil defence volunteer arrested for extorting ₹5 lakh from businessman

A 37-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested for allegedly extorting ₹5 lakh from a businessman in Alipur, the police said on Monday, adding that he is an accomplice of gangster Jitender Gogi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused has been identified as Devender Kumar Verma, a resident of Alipur.

The police said that complainant, a grocery store owner, approached the police and stated that on July 29, a customer came and handed him an envelope. The customer said that a person on a motorcycle gave him the envelope. “When the envelope was opened, a letter along with a map was found inside. The sender had demanded ₹5 lakh within half an hour at the place mentioned in the map, otherwise he and his family will be killed,” Mr. Sharma said.

During investigation, CCTV cameras and local intelligence helped identify the accused who was arrested along with a countrymade pistol and live cartridges.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he joined civil defence in 2017 and was currently posted at Sector 18 in Rohini in DTC cluster buses. He revealed that he is an accomplice of Gogi and worked as his informer. “He identified the complainant as he is the only male member in his family after his brother and father passed away and he could not have managed help from anyone. The accused wanted to help Gogoi with money and was also provided pistol and cartridges by the gangster,” Mr. Sharma said.