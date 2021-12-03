City sees season’s lowest daytime temperature

Wet evening: Motorists caught in rain in Delhi on Thursday.

Met Dept. forecasts partly cloudy skies for two days with thundershowers on Dec. 6

The maximum temperature in the Capital fell to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was five degrees below normal and the lowest recorded this season.

Parts of the city also received light showers in the evening after the sky remained overcast all day. Due to the cloud cover, the minimum temperature settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal.

The weather station at Safdarjung, which is the official reading for the city, recorded 1 mm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m. The Met Department has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next two days with thundershowers expected on December 6.

The department said that the rain was caused by a western disturbance over north Pakistan and neighbouring areas. It added that a fresh western disturbance is also likely to impact weather over north-west India from the night of December 4.

For December 3, the forecast read “partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 22 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively”.