City records 295 new cases

New Delhi

16 January 2021 00:47 IST

Lowest daily count in 8 months: Kejriwal

The city witnessed 295 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,884, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 10 more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,732. A total of 66,921 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,18,357 people have recovered and there are 2,795 active cases.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.44% on Friday and the overall positivity till now was 6.49%, as per the bulletin. “Well done Delhi! Delhi records the lowest number of Covid cases in the last 8 months. The positivity rate stands at an all-time low at 0.44%. With the resilience of the Delhiites, we are committed to fight and beat Corona [sic],” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi government on Friday reduced the number of total beds reserved for COVID-19 in six government hospitals to 610 from existing 2,000. In another order, the government also reduced the number of beds in private hospitals reserved for COVID-19.

There were 2,451 containment zones in the city as of Friday.