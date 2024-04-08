ADVERTISEMENT

City records 22% rise in drunken driving cases

April 08, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The Capital has recorded a 22% rise in the number of challans issued for drunken driving by the Delhi Traffic Police in the first three months of 2024, as opposed to the numbers in the same period in 2023. 

According to data shared by the department, from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024, the Delhi traffic police initiated special drives against drunken driving and issued challans to 6,591 violators. In comparison, in 2023, 5,384 challans were issued for the offence in the same period, the police said on Sunday. 

“The rise in such incidents is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public,” a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The officer added that driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads, which underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety in the Capital.

