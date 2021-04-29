City police helps Asian para athlete

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 00:44 IST

The Delhi police rushed to the aid of an Asian para gold medallist after receiving an SOS call on Wednesday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that they received an SOS call from champion athlete Neeraj who had developed COVID-19 symptoms. He was medically examined. His rapid test report turned out to be negative and RT-PCR report is awaited. He is stable and the doctors have advised him rest.

In another case, the police cremated a man after his son and daughter, who were also ill, were unable to perform the rites. The police also arranged food for the family and counselling was given. Further, their RT-PCR test will also be conducted. If found positive, they will be admitted to COVID Care Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

Help of NGOs is also being taken in the matter, said Mr. Thakur.