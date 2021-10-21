DelhiNew Delhi 21 October 2021 01:27 IST
Comments
City adds 25 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Updated: 21 October 2021 01:27 IST
The city reported no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,090, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.
Twenty-five new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,39,466. A total of 56,293 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.04%.
Of the total cases, 14,14,066 people have recovered and there are 310 active cases.
More In Delhi
Read more...