City adds 25 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Old Seemapuri in Delhi on Wednesday.

New Delhi

21 October 2021 01:27 IST

The city reported no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,090, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Twenty-five new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,39,466. A total of 56,293 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.04%.

Of the total cases, 14,14,066 people have recovered and there are 310 active cases.