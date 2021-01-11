Citizens wake up to a sunny Sunday

The clear skies brought down min. temperature to 7.8 °C, which was one notch warmer than normal.

Temperatures are likely to fall further in the next couple of days, forecasts Met

After a spell of rain and cloudy conditions, the Capital woke up to clear skies and bright sunshine on Sunday. However, the minimum and maximum temperatures saw a fall.

Cold winds from the Himalayas blew towards the city, causing a dip in the maximum temperature that settled four degrees below normal at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are likely to fall further in the next couple of days.

The forecast for January 11 reads: “mainly clear sky with mist, shallow fog in the morning. Strong surface winds during the day. Minimum and maximum temperatures will be around 17 and seven degrees Celsius respectively.”

Air quality

The air quality in the city also improved with an AQI of 245, which falls in the “poor” category, according to data from the CPCB. With strong surface winds, the air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” and “moderate” category on January 11 and 12.