Cinema halls, entertainment parks to remain closed in Delhi

New Delhi

02 October 2020 00:59 IST

State govt. opts for status quo on reopening for now, barring two weekly markets instead of one

The Delhi government has decided to maintain “status quo” on cinema halls, entertainment parks, and swimming pools for sportspersons despite the Central government allowing these to open.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in an order issued on Wednesday night, allowed two weekly markets in each municipal zone every day, up from one such market allowed earlier, on a trial basis till October 31. However, this will not be allowed in containment zones. All activities which are permitted in the city at this point will be allowed to continue.

“The situation of COVID-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo in respect of prohibited/permitted activities (including activities on trial basis) may be maintained in NCT of Delhi till 31.10.2020 or further orders, whichever is earlier,” the DDMA order said.

No word on schools

Though the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its guidelines on reopening issued on Wednesday gave powers to the States to decide if they wanted to open schools from October 15, there was no word on it in the DDMA order.

The Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to a query on whether the government will review whether to open schools after October 15 or if they will remain closed at least till the end of the month.

Curbs on gatherings

On Wednesday, the MHA had said that the limit of 100 persons in all kinds of congregations, including those that are religious and political, has been removed, and from October 15 States have been given the flexibility to permit such activities outside containment zones.

But the Delhi government has not allowed it at this point. “It is further directed that all social / academic / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political functions / other gatherings and large congregations shall be continued to be prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order said.

In line with the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines issued earlier, a maximum 50 people will continue to be allowed in marriage-related gatherings and up to 20 people in gatherings relating to funerals and last rites, subject to social distancing.

Also, bars in restaurants, clubs, and hotels, which were allowed to open in September, will continue to function.