Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gives ₹1 crore to kin of doctor who died of virus

New Delhi

04 August 2020 08:08 IST

He battled COVID-19 for nearly a month

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family of 27-year-old Joginder Chaudhary, who recently succumbed to COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance.

Dr. Chaudhary was a junior resident and had been working on ad hoc basis at the Delhi government’s Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical Hospital and College since October 2019.

He worked in the flu clinic and then in its casualty ward until he developed a fever on June 23. He tested positive for the deadly virus on June 27. He fought the infection for nearly one month before succumbing, said the Delhi government.

While meeting the family at his residence, Mr. Kejriwal expressed gratitude for Dr. Chaudhary’s sacrifice, adding that the Delhi government would do whatever it can to support the family.

“Our Corona Warrior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government Hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr. Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.