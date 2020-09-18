Central, Delhi govt. agencies to identify locations for EV charging stations in next 2 weeks

New Delhi

This decision was taken in the first meeting of the charging infrastructure working group of Delhi government on Thursday.

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said.

“All the government agencies in Delhi including municipal corporations, PWD, Transport department, DTC, DMRC, DDA, among others will identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions in the next two weeks for setting up charging stations,” said the statement.

Delhi government will aggregate these locations and work out a unified model for setting up 200 charging spots in the city in the next one year, it said.

The Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 was notified last month by the Transport department of Delhi government.

In view of the multiplicity of agencies in Delhi, the task of devising and implementing a coordinated strategy for setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi has been entrusted to the charging infrastructure working group.

“Delhi government will soon be rolling out financial incentives promised under the EV policy,” Mr. Shah said.